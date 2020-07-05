Oregon surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon has surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19, according to information released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

The state added 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness, the OHA reported on Sunday, and Oregon now has 10,230 instances of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

None of the new cases announced on Sunday was from Linn or Benton counties.

Sunday was the fourth day in a row that the state’s new caseload topped 300.

The OHA announced 303 new cases of the illness on Saturday, 344 on Friday and 375 on Thursday. The latter was the single largest case count the state has experienced during the novel coronavirus pandemic and broke the previous record of 281 set on Wednesday.

Public health officials have said that the recent surge of coronavirus cases is from community spread, and they believe the cause is increased socialization due to a loosening of restrictions related to the pandemic. The rise in cases is not solely attributable to increased testing.