Oregon surpasses 1.5 million vaccine jabs

Oregon reported on Sunday that it had surpassed 1.5 million jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in the fight against the disease.

The state also announced 224 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as one new death.

Linn County had 12 new cases while Benton County had eight, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update.

Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,363 and the state has had 161,531 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Feb. 28, 2020.

The death announced by the OHA on Sunday was an 80-year-old Grant County woman with underlying health conditions.

Linn County has had 59 deaths and 3,734 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,499 cases.

During the past week, Linn County had two COVID-19 deaths reported, while Benton County had none. Oregon’s pandemic death toll rose by 41 in the past seven days.