Oregon surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases; number of cases nearly doubles in week's span

COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency reported on Sunday afternoon that the state had one new COVID-19 death and 69 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including two confirmed cases in Linn County.

Statewide, there are now 1,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That’s nearly double the amount reported a week ago, but the figure also represents a slowdown of the transmission rate of confirmed cases.

On March 22, Oregon reported that the state had 161 cases of COVID-19. That more than tripled to 548 cases on March 29.

State officials have said that social distancing measures are helping to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus through Oregon's population.

The death reported on Sunday was Oregon’s 27th. A 62-year-old female from Multnomah County passed away on Thursday in her residence.

Linn County now has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the illness. Both were residents at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Benton County has 19 cases of COVID-19 and one death.