Oregon Supreme Court upholds paid sick leave

The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the state’s requirement for paid sick leave despite an argument by some counties that they are not subject to it.

The decision was praised Thursday by Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, whose Bureau of Labor and Industries oversees the law. She was one of the two state officials named in the lawsuit.

“All Oregon workers deserve protected sick time,” Hoyle said. “Our families and communities benefit when workers can take time off if they’re sick or need to care for someone else.”

The Legislature passed the law in 2015, when Hoyle was House majority leader. It applies to employers of 10 or more workers — six or more in Portland, where an ordinance took effect the previous year — and requires them to provide 40 hours of paid sick leave to full-time workers. For employers with fewer than 10 workers, the law requires 40 hours of unpaid sick leave.

Leave can be used by employees when they or family members are sick or need to visit a doctor, or if they have children whose schools were closed because of a public health emergency.