Oregon Supreme Court hears PERS case

Masih argued that the cap deprives some employees of earnings that otherwise could count toward a final calculation of pension benefits.

“We have never taken the position that salary itself is locked in. Obviously employers get to bargain at the bargaining table on regular periods. Collective bargaining agreements are entered into with different levels of salary,” she said. “But the system does have an assumption, and it’s based on the actual experience of the system, that salaries will increase.”

Bill Gary, a Eugene lawyer and a former state solicitor general and deputy attorney general representing several government agencies, argued otherwise.

“The promise was not that you would get your last three years of salary,” he said. “It is true that one will not know until the point of retirement what the final average salary is, because you have to look backwards to see what the three highest years were. But one is not required … to work all the way until retirement.”

While the 2003 changes in Oregon’s public pension system set up a level of contributions by public employers to individual account plans of employees, he added, “There is nothing in the statute that suggests it was intended to be irrevocable.”

Chief Justice Martha Walters and Justices Thomas Balmer and Chris Garrett heard the 90 minutes of oral arguments in the court’s temporary quarters while the Supreme Court Building in Salem is under renovation. The building dates to 1914. The other four justices participated via video conference. The high court has rescheduled most arguments during the coronavirus pandemic.

