The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society will hosts its 11th annual Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, at Boiler Bay State Park, Depoe Bay, just a short drive from the mid-Willamette Valley.

Society volunteer members and certified naturalists will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day to help visitors watch for whales and other wildlife, and provide information on whales, dolphins and porpoises, and their habitats.

The family-friendly event is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.

This is an eco-friendly shore-based whale watch. You can observe the whales in their natural habitat without causing a disturbance by traveling in a boat.

The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon Coast are gray whales. Learn about the Pacific Coast feeding group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales.

Whales are facing many threats, and some species and populations are on the verge of extinction. Learn how you can make a difference wherever you live in the world.

The American Cetacean Society is the oldest whale conservation organization in the world, founded in 1967. The mission of this all volunteer nonprofit agency is to protect whales, dolphins and porpoises, and their habitats through public education, research grants and conservation actions.

