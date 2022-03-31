Oregon State to consider raising tuition

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will consider tuition rates and student fees for the 2023-23 academic year at its Friday, April 8 meeting.

Interim President Becky Johnson is recommending to the board a 3.5% increase in tuition for continuing undergraduate students, and a 4.5% increase in tuition for new undergraduate students.

If approved, this would represent an annual $350 increase for continuing resident Oregon undergraduates, and $1,035 to $1,080 for continuing nonresident undergraduate students.

New Oregon resident-undergraduates would be facing an annual $450 increase, and new nonresident undergraduates would be facing $1,395 more than it was a year ago.

The board will consider two other options that represent a smaller bump, but Johnson recommends the highest.

“The recommendations are based upon adopted policy of the Board of Trustees to keep tuition increases annually between 2 to 5%,” OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said by email. “These recommendations take into account national inflation trends, and we are proposing that continuing students pay an increase in tuition proportionate to inflation.”

The university is feeling the squeeze as well, he said. The need for additional revenues is "driven largely by personnel costs, insurance increases and other inflated costs."

Clark said the goals of the proposed approach are to provide more predictability in tuition rates, align tuition and fee charges with the campus students are primarily using and allow the university to manage through unexpected financial downturns, like the pandemic.

Also on the agenda, the board will discuss the university’s 10-year financial forecast and a funding request to the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

The board may approve amendments to the university’s investment policy and hear reports about the recent legislative session, university public and alumni research and interpersonal and gender-based violence prevention and support programs.

The meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union on the Corvallis campus, at 2501 SW Jefferson Way. Members of the public may attend in person or virtually at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/osu-board-trustees-video-stream.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

