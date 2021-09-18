Oregon State students will move in on Sunday

Oregon State Beavers will flock to campus on Sunday for the first day of move-in. OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said there are 4,600 students planning to live on campus this fall, which is more than double from last year.
“We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm for returning to Oregon State for in person instruction,” Clark said. “The residency is an indication of that.”
Of the 4,600 students, more than 93% have complied with OSU's health protocols and are fully vaccinated.
New students will move in on Sunday, the first day of the multi-day process. Students received an assigned move-in date and time based on their hall assignment to ensure that everyone would have space to transport their things in a manageable way.
New transfer students will move in on Monday and second-year and above students will move in on Tuesday. Classes begin on Wednesday.
Students must either upload proof of vaccination or an exemption request for medical, non-medical and religious reasons. During move-in, there will be walk-up vaccination clinics for students, families and community members at Parker Plaza.
WVT Laboratory will administer a COVID-19 PCR test to all students during move-in, regardless of vaccination status. If a test comes back positive, which the student will know in two to three days, Student Health staff will contact the person about isolation options.
All students, staff and guests must wear face coverings during move-in.
