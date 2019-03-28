A tale of two Albanys

Albany, New York

Settled, founded: The Dutch had established a trading post there by 1609. Albany was chartered as a municipality in 1686.

Population: About 100,000

Named for: The Duke of York’s Scottish title, after the English captured the site in 1664

Beaver connection: Originally called Beverwyck, or “beaver district” in Dutch. Beaver Street runs right outside the Times Union Center, where Oregon State will play on Friday.

Industry: The local economy includes government, health care and education, as might be expected of a state capital. In more recent years, high tech firms have become more prominent.

A river runs through it: The Hudson

President note: Home to four men who became U.S. presidents, all former governors of New York.

Information from Discover Albany, Wikipedia and other websites.

Albany, Oregon

Settled, founded: Settled in 1840s, incorporated as a city in 1864

Population: About 53,000

Named for: Albany, New York, the capital of the Monteith brothers’ home state

Beaver connection: Plenty of residents root for the Beavers, as Oregon State is just a short drive away. Oregon also is nicknamed the Beaver State.

Industry: Once a timber town, Albany is now home to rare metals firms and more.

A river runs through it: The Willamette

Presidential note: In 1967, Ronald Reagan, then governor of California, was a grand marshal of the Linn County Veterans Day Parade, billed as the largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River. Afterward, he sped to Corvallis to watch the University of Southern California and O.J. Simpson lose to Oregon State University’s Giant Killers.