The Oregon State University women’s basketball team plays in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Albany, New York, and the Beavers might just feel at home.
The city was originally called Beverwyck, or the “beaver district,” due to the lucrative Dutch fur trade there, according to Discover Albany, Albany County’s official tourism promotion agency.
Beverwyck is still used for local place names, such as a college residence hall and a retirement community.
And Beaver Street runs right outside Times Union Center, where the Beavers will match up against Louisville in the third round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Albany, New York also shares a name with a city just 15 miles or so away from Corvallis.
“It’s very ironic. My wife and I grew up in Albany, and of course, Corvallis is right down the road," said Nick McWilliams, the father of Oregon State guard Katie McWilliams. Now, he was en route to another Albany.
“We were just talking to somebody that’s on the plane here that’s heading to Albany, and they told us a couple of places to visit, such as the State Capitol,” added McWilliams on Thursday afternoon.
Albany, Oregon, may not be a state capital, but it’s the Linn County seat, and therefore a driving force in both local politics and commerce. It’s also a frequent collaborator and rival with its nearby college town neighbor, Corvallis, the Benton County seat, and home to the Beavers.
Plenty of other cities named Albany exist throughout the United States. According to the city of Albany, California, there are 28 towns with that name, as well as six outside the country.
“I get email for about half of them,” said Marilyn Smith, the spokeswoman for the city of Albany in Oregon. Often, this correspondence is from residents seeking help with relatively minor concerns. “We’ve had requests for snow plows. ‘The snow is blocking my street,’” she added.
Albany, New York, which is slightly further north, gets a bit more wintry weather than Albany, Oregon, Smith said. And, yes, mid-valley residents, that was true even this winter.
But Albany, Oregon and Albany, New York do have a strong connection.
The founders of the Oregon city, the Monteith brothers, named their town after the capital of their home state — Albany, New York.
The Monteith brothers were of Scottish descent, and the word Albany is a rough translation for Scotland itself.
McWilliams, a language arts and social studies teacher at Silverton High School, noted that several Oregon towns, including Portland, are named for East Coast cities.
Smaller connections exist, as well. Both towns have female mayors and distinct North Albany neighborhoods with their own neighborhood associations, Smith said.
Plus, there’s an actual tie, the type a natty guy might wear around his neck.
In 1986, Albany, Oregon Mayor Tom Holman traveled to Albany, New York to help the town celebrate its 300th anniversary of incorporation, and was given a gift for the occasion.
The maroon Givenchy tie, with Albany in all caps creating a pattern of diagonal stripes, was left behind at City Hall years ago. It’s still in its original box with tissue paper, Smith said.
“I would describe it with homely in a dignified way. But we don’t know what to do with it,” she added.
Smith said that auctioning off the tie as part of a charity event was a possibility.
Attempts since Wednesday afternoon to contact an official with Discover Albany regarding this article were unsuccessful. On Thursday, the mayor’s office of Albany, New York referred a request for an interview regarding this story to Discover Albany.