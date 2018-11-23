The mid-Willamette Valley is featured in a new exhibit about the Beaver State’s brewing industry at the Oregon Historical Society museum in downtown Portland.
“Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews: 200 Years of Oregon Beer” debuted last month and includes numerous photos and artifacts from Linn and Benton counties – everything from an Albany Brewing Company glass from 1905 to a new bottle of beer from the microbrewery Block 15 in Corvallis.
Oregon State University has a prominent role in the exhibit, of course.
OSU helped propel Oregon to its spot as the second largest hop producer in the United States.
The OSU Fermentation Science Program also is recognized as a leader in brewing science, and innovative research into hop and barley growing and brewing is happening in Corvallis. Visitors to the museum will be able to smell some of the hops that were developed at OSU.
“So many different hop varieties used around the country and around the world have been developed there on the campus. The first hops that were developed specifically for the Northwest,” said Lori Erickson, curator of exhibits for the Oregon Historical Society.
Besides making beer better worldwide, Oregon State is leading the way with beer history.
OSU archivist Tiah Edmunson-Morton said that about half of the images and other items in the Oregon Historical Society exhibit came from the university’s Oregon Hops & Brewing Archives.
That collection, the first of its kind for the United States, turned five years old this summer.
“It’s exciting to see the pictures blown up. There are hop harvesters, they have a picture blown up life-size, and as an archivist, it’s special to see something like that,” Edmunson-Morton said.
The Oregon Historical Society exhibit traces the history of beer in Oregon and has information on the craft beer revolution as well as the 19th century European immigrants who established Oregon’s first breweries.
Among the other mid-valley aspects of the exhibit are: a 1900 postcard advertising a local hop field as a vacation destination: a photo of the opening of the Corvallis Brewery in 1887; and an image of beer billboards in 1930s Corvallis.
“Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews: 200 Years of Oregon Beer” runs through June 9 at the Oregon Historical Society, 1200 Park Avenue, Portland.
For more information on Oregon State University’s Oregon Hops & Brewing Archive, go to scarc.library.oregonstate.edu/ohba.html.