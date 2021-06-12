Oregon State march celebrates graduates from 2020 and 2021

“I loved studying in the library,” said Hannah Orcutt, who received an education degree in human development family sciences. “Just the atmosphere, you take it for granted. It’s a total community.”

Ellen White, who also graduated with a degree in education and worked as a student teacher for local third-graders, said that this in-person event was a nice change of pace.

“I’m very grateful for the fact we get to have an in-person thing after a year of distance learning,” she said. Of her time at OSU, she said it was nice to find her passion for teaching and called working with children the highlight of her time there.

“Student teaching in general … having the reassurance that what I’m doing is what I’m meant to do,” she said. “It’s been a crazy year but there have definitely been some highlights.”

Reser atmosphere

One thing that numerous grads said they missed most was the football game day atmosphere at Reser. As they filed into the stadium, chants of “Let’s Go Beavers!” broke out and many could be heard saying how much they’d missed “these game day vibes.”