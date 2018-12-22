Authorities on Saturday located an escaped Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient in Corvallis, the Oregon State Police reports.
Kelsey Evan Mankin, 32, went missing from the Salem campus Thursday evening after running away from staff during a group activity.
Mankin was admitted from Lincoln County in October 2016. He had been found guilty except for insanity on the charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a prison inmate and supplying contraband.
Mankin was apprehended and returned to the state hospital.