Oregon State graduate and political cartoonist is finalist for national award

Sometimes, people find success in areas that they aren’t planning to pursue professionally, and that's the case for Oregon State graduate Derek Snyder.
Snyder is planning a future in engineering but he had been the political cartoonist for Orange Media Network since 2018.
He didn’t even realize that the higher-ups at Oregon State University’s media organization, which publishes The Barometer, had submitted his work for a national award. But they did, and he was a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists’ editorial cartoon award.
“I didn’t even know I was entered in the regional competition, but I learned when they told me (I was) getting moved to the national competition,” said Snyder. “So, it was just a really cool thing that happened but kind of random. I wasn’t expecting it.”
The award is entirely recognition based, since there’s no prize for winning except to be flown out to New Orleans to be recognized at the awards ceremony. Snyder’s cartoon was judged against submissions from all over the country after he won the top recognition for the SPJ’s Region 10 awards.
Snyder’s cartoon depicts a man looking through a calendar and telling a green-skinned alien, who’s sitting on a nearby armchair and sipping some water, “Looks like I can pencil you in for the beginning of 2021.”
As he’s saying this, there’s a large, virus-like creature peering in through the window to the room, clearly labeled “COVID.” A police cap rests on a nearby rack and pictures of a donkey and elephant hang on the wall to symbolize the growing political rift in America.
The joke, of course, is that there is so much going on in the world that even aliens would have to be put on hold for the public to deal with. The comic, which first ran clear back in July 2020, almost seems prescient now with all the talk of UFO’s and space travel that’s dominated the last few months of 2021.
“Basically, it’s just trying to show all the chaos in the world and (how) aliens would be the next crazy thing to hit,” Snyder explained. “It was actually good timing because now there’s all this alien and UFO stuff happening in the news.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
It’s this kind of dark-yet-light humor that Snyder has become known for in his more than two years illustrating for Orange Media. His coworkers and supervisors said they came to appreciate Snyder’s insightful sense of humor.
“I just remember seeing it and thinking, ‘This is what everyone’s thinking. This is hilarious,’” said incoming OMN editor-in-chief Adriana Gutierrez, who picked Snyder’s work to be submitted for the national award. “It was around the time when there were hornet killer bees and everyone was like, ‘What’s next?’”
“Derek’s cartoons are great,” she added. “They are always very funny.”
The cartoon’s message resonated enough to not only win the regional cartooning award, but to be the second-place runner-up for the SPJ national award. It lost out to Andrea Grigsby of "The UCLA Bruin," who drew a cartoon depicting God (or some other angelic figure), shooting a basketball and shouting, “KOBE?!” as he makes his shot and looks over to see Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna walking up toward him through the clouds.
Despite his successes as an artist, Snyder isn’t planning on being a professional illustrator. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Oregon State back in June 2020. He followed that up with a fast-track of a Master’s in Business Administration for business analytics, taking 15 credits per term over the past year so he could finish the program by this spring.
He’s always enjoyed art, but said that political cartooning didn’t really align with his style initially. He only pursued it after his boss on the graphic design team of the Student Health Services department on campus recommended that he apply for a cartoonist job at "The Barometer." Once he joined the staff, he found that his style and sense of humor lent itself nicely to the medium.
“I usually do a more traditional style,” Snyder said of his illustrations. “But when I got this job as a graphic designer … it just seemed like something to flex a different kind of art skill and try out some different styles.”
Snyder said that, even though he doesn’t plan on pursuing art professionally, he still thinks that his passion has helped him in his academic success. It takes a certain kind of aptitude in order to graduate with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering, and Snyder says that the artistic skills he honed during his time at OSU helped him with the complex and often abstract nature of his coursework.
“Having that art background really helps with cementing abstract ideas,” he said. “Being able to picture abstract ideas in a three dimensional form in your mind. That was definitely really helpful.”
He said that this ability to connect logical aspects of school with the creative aspects of thinking things through is important for anyone.
“It’s good for connecting between the left and the right brain,” Snyder said. “Using everything rather than just focusing on one part.”
While he has no specific plans following his graduation two weeks ago, he is looking at prospects in the field of engineering, possibly in the manufacturing of superconductors.
His supervisors and peers say that he has a bright future no matter what he pursues, and that he’s very deserving of the recognition he got for his cartoon.
“Derek was very crucial to our team,” said Gutierrez. “He always produced outstanding work, so it’s only fair that he receive recognition for it.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.