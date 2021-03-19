Oregon State community voices outrage, criticism at F. King Alexander decision

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media Friday, Gelser voiced further concern for the impact the board's decision could have on the Oregon State community — and sexual assault and dating violence survivors in particular. She also took issue with the three-minute window survivors were provided for testimony during the Board of Trustees meeting, and the fact that many were cut off in the middle of their testimonies.

"I think he should resign," Gelser said. "He doesn't have the confidence of the faculty or the students. That is very difficult. You have to have permission to lead. ... What does this say to survivors? There has to be space for them to tell their stories. That entire setup for the impacted folks, and the long window the president had to speak, felt unequal."

Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who formerly worked for Oregon State as a survivors' advocate, gave testimony during the Board of Trustees virtual meeting Wednesday, also calling for the board to immediately remove Alexander.

On Thursday, Tracy criticized the Trustees on Twitter, writing that “survivors were hurt and likely re-traumatized by (the board’s) lack of understanding about gendered violence, power structures and dynamics that result in violent, oppressive campus cultures.”