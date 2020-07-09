Oregon sets record with 389 COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon set another daily record on Thursday with 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported, raising the state’s case count to 11,188 since the start of the pandemic.

Six new fatalities were reported as well, bringing Oregon’s death toll from the novel coronavirus to 230. The dead included a 63-year-old Crook County woman with no underlying medical conditions, OHA said. The others ranged in age from 71 to 90 and included two Clackamas County residents, two from Marion and one from Umatilla.

Benton County noted one new case; Linn reported three. Benton County has had 99 cases and six deaths from COVID-19, while Linn has tallied 168 cases and 10 deaths.

A coronavirus outbreak at Regent Court Senior Living in Corvallis is now considered resolved, according to a weekly report issued Wednesday by OHA. The secure memory care facility had eight cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff with no fatalities and has had no new cases since June 2, the report said.

Oregon’s COVID-19 cases rose for the fifth consecutive week between June 29 and July 5, the weekly OHA report noted, but the number of deaths dropped slightly to 11 from 12 the week prior.