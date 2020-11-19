Oregon sets record with 1,225 cases; mid-valley adds 27

Oregon has passed two grim milestones in the fight against COVID-19, setting a new daily record for confirmed and presumptive cases with 1,225 and topping the 800 fatality mark.
The state has now recorded 60,873 cases and 808 deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.
The latest daily numbers included 16 new infections in Benton County and 11 in Linn. Benton County has had a total of 664 cases and seven deaths, while Linn County has tallied 1,162 cases and 18 deaths.
OHA reported 20 new fatalities associated with COVID-19. The dead included 13 men and seven women and ranged in age from 30 to 95. None were from Linn or Benton counties.
State officials pleaded with the public to do everything they can to protect themselves and others from exposure to the virus.
“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Those hospitalizations and deaths are here and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”
Around the state, there are 414 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 96 being cared for in intensive care units, according to OHA. In Region 2, a six-county area that includes Linn and Benton, there are currently 39 staffed and available ICU beds and 111 staffed and available non-ICU beds.
A day after the start of a two-week “freeze” aimed at slowing the surge in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown announced a public awareness campaign by Portland advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy. The campaign will include ads on social media, TV, billboards and print publications hammering home the governor’s message about the importance of limiting social gatherings during the holiday season and wearing face coverings even when visiting family and friends in small groups.
The freeze will continue at least through Dec. 2, although it could be extended if cases counts don’t drop sufficiently. Among other things, the executive order restricts bars and restaurants to takeout service only, limits grocery stores and pharmacies to 75% of capacity, caps social gatherings at six people from no more than two households and closes a wide range of recreational facilities, including gyms, fitness centers, zoos, museums and swimming pools.
Brown joined the governors of neighboring California and Washington in asking residents to avoid any unnecessary travel. Anyone visiting the three West Coast states or returning after leaving those states is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The nation also recorded a pair of COVID-19 milestones on Thursday. The U.S. added 165,087 new cases, pushing the cumulative total above 11.6 million, and logged 1,836 new deaths associated with the disease to surpass the 250,000 mark, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
