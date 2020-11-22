Oregon sets new daily COVID-19 record for fourth straight day

Oregon set an unfortunate new daily COVID-19 record for the fourth day in a row with 1,517 instances of the illness reported on Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County had 27 of those confirmed and presumptive cases and Benton County had seven.

“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said, in a news release.

Allen urged Oregonians to cancel Thanksgiving plans if they include celebrating indoors with large groups of family and friends. “The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret,” he added.

Oregon set a record of 1,225 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, followed by a new record of 1,306 cases on Friday and a new record of 1,509 on Saturday.

One more death also was announced by the OHA on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 820.

Oregon has now had 65,170 COVID-19 cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic.