Oregon senators demand climate action in federal budget plan

Oregon's senators are among seven Western Democrats who say they are including steps to counter climate change in the federal budget resolution and other measures pending before Congress.

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley spoke Wednesday during a conference call organized by Washington Sen. Patty Murray.

"Climate change is here and now, not some distant worry for another day. None of us here wants our kids to have to live through droughts that get worse every year, or to only know smoke-filled skies in the summer," she said. "We need to meet this moment with the urgency that it demands. We know what we have got to do."

Murray conceded there's a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks by the thin Democratic congressional majorities — no Republican support is likely — to include what President Joe Biden wants in the budget.

"We are working as quickly as possible," she said. "But we want it done right."

Wildfire wakeup call

Wyden and Merkley said the wildfires that swept western Oregon after Labor Day 2020 and the Bootleg fire east of Klamath Falls — which consumed an area larger than Los Angeles this past summer, and one of Oregon's largest fires — demonstrated how things have changed.