Oregon Senate vote sends gun legislation to Gov. Brown

"This is an example of how bad this building can get," he said. "We were locked out of the process in this bill."

But like his counterpart in the House, Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, Girod also took issue with the way some gun rights advocates lobbied in opposition to it. The Senate's March 25 vote on the original version prompted threats against some Republican senators, and a recall effort aimed at Girod, because they did not walk out to call a halt to Senate business.

"There is a fringe group out there that is sure not welcome in my office," Girod said. "It is not OK to threaten people's lives, their staff. It's not an appropriate way to lobby."

Key provisions of the revised Senate Bill 554:

•Guns must have trigger or cable locks, be stored in a locked container or in a gun room. An offense is a Class C violation, which carries a maximum fine of $500, unless someone under age 18 obtains access, in which case it is a Class A violation with a maximum fine of $2,000. No jail time is imposed for violations.

•Stolen firearms must be reported to police, generally within 72 hours.

•Initial filing fees for concealed-handgun licenses are increased from $50 to $100, and for renewals, from $50 to $75.