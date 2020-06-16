Oregon sees record daily number of COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 278 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

The report shows the continuation of an upward trend, with more than 1,000 new cases being reported since last Wednesday, when the state's total stood at 5,060.

Linn and Benton counties did not add to their totals.

The steady climb in cases, according to OHA, is being attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. The majority of Oregon counties entered Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan this month before Gov. Kate Brown paused such efforts, citing an increase in cases.

Of Tuesday's 278 new cases, 119 of them were located in Union County. Officials there said a number of cases are being linked to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. A since-deleted video posted to social media on June 15 showed the church's members seemingly violating state orders by gathering for a service with more than 100 individuals dancing and singing as part of their worship.

"OHA is still assessing what targeted interventions can be implemented before we consider moving the county backwards in the reopening process," said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Brown.