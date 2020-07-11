Oregon sees no new coronavirus deaths, 8 new Linn-Benton cases emerge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No known Oregon fatalities were caused by the coronavirus on Friday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Although the total death toll remains at 232, there were 409 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total case load statewide to 11,851. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.

The daily toll is the highest the state has had during the pandemic and the first above 400. The Oregon Health Authority provided a disclaimer on the new case load, however, noting that the high number of cases could be attributed to a new reporting system being implemented Thursday. Some of the cases diagnosed Thursday that the system missed were included in Friday's count.

Of those new cases, two are in Linn County and six are in Benton County. Linn now has 174 cases and 10 deaths, while the Benton totals are 112 and six. Counties with the highest total of new cases were Multnomah (99), Marion (61), Washington (55), Umatilla (50) and Clackamas (29)