Oregon sees daily record 484 COVID-19 cases, with 20 in Linn and 11 in Benton

Oregon set a new daily record for COVID-19 spread on Wednesday with 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases, including 31 in the mid-valley, to raise the state’s total case count to 36,116 since the start of the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

The grim news also included 11 fatalities, bringing Oregon’s death toll from the disease to 594.

One of the deaths was a Linn County resident, a 75-year-old man with underlying health conditions who tested positive on May 9 and died Aug. 26 at his residence. The other fatalities, nine women and one man, ranged in age from 81 to 103. Seven were from Wasco County, two from Washington County and one from Lane County. All reportedly had underlying medical issues.

Linn County recorded 20 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to OHA, bringing its total case count to 630. The latest death brings the county’s toll to 14.

Benton County added 11 more cases on Wednesday, the agency said, bringing its tally to 374 cases with six deaths.

In a news release issued Thursday, OHA said a 59-case workplace outbreak at Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath County contributed to the record daily total.