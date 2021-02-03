Oregon seeks to make pandemic workplace rules permanent

Face masks and social distancing are likely to remain a fixture of the shopping and working experience for some time, according to the state's employee safety department.

Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has announced plans to make its series of COVID-19 public health emergency regulations permanent — with some tweaks to the rule book — at least until the pandemic fades away.

"We have not yet defeated this disease and we clearly will not have done so by the time the temporary rule expires," said Oregon OSHA administrator Michael Wood. "As a result, it is critically important that we carry forward measures that we know are effective at combating the spread of this disease and reducing risks in the workplace."

OSHA first adopted its temporary rules for addressing COVID-19 risk Nov. 16, and says the rules will expire on May 4.

Because the law does not allow the extension of temporary workplace regulations, OSHA has prepared 105 pages of proposed permanent rulemaking. Virtual public hearings will be held before their adoption.