Oregon scrambles COVID-19 vaccine priority list again

Brown said she didn't know if any other state was giving teachers the same higher priority. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model program sent to the states has at-risk elderly in the group to be vaccinated after health care workers and congregate care residents and staff.

"Each state is doing it differently," Brown said.

Oregon has more than 200,000 doses of vaccine on hand, enough to ensure that the 120,000-plus people who have received their first dose but are awaiting the second can be served. The COVID-19 vaccinations are given in two doses spread between three and four weeks apart, depending on which vaccine is being used.

Brown said that the federal government had pulled the rug out from under hopeful Oregonians.

“I am demanding answers from the Trump administration," Brown said. "I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences."

COVID-19 policy is in the middle of a transition as Trump is replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Biden has promised a $20 billion vaccine push once he becomes president, including using the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to speed up and widen distribution.