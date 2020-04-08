Oregon schools out for the year, seniors can graduate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon students will not return to school this year but districts will continue to offer distance learning.

The decision came Wednesday during a press conference in which Gov. Kate Brown cited continuing public health concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We want to give you the ability to make plans for your children's education and for everyone's safety," she said in announcing the closure.

Schools have been closed since March 17 and were set to reopen on April 28.

The Oregon Department of Education ordered districts last week to prepare a distance learning program by April 13. On Wednesday, Director of the Oregon Department of Education and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill said that distance learning did not necessarily mean online learning.

"It's going to look different around the state," he said, noting poor internet access in some parts of the state.

Seniors, Brown said, will still be able to graduate if they were on track to pass their classes before the statewide school closure. All students who were on track will receive a passing grade and, under Brown's order, cannot be penalized by public Oregon universities for changes to their education during the closure.