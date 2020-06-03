Oregon saw 18% increase in cases last week

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and two new deaths.
Both Linn and Benton counties added one positive case to their totals which stand at 119 and 57 respectively. Linn County has reported a total of 9 deaths, while Benton has had 5.
OHA had noted last week that it expected an uptick in cases after revealing an outbreak at a Multnomah County business, Townsend Farms. The discovery led to OHA vowing to report outbreaks at workplaces with more than 30 people when at least 5 individuals test positive.
Wednesday's new case load nearly doubled over Tuesday's report and according to OHA, the state saw an 18% increase in cases for May 25 to May 31 over the previous week. The increase comes as the state reports a 5% increase in testing and 1.9% positive rate.
"The slightly higher percentage of tests that are positive suggests either a small uptick in COVID-19 incidence or that testing is more focused on people who have had an exposure or have symptoms and less on the 'worried well' who have neither," the agency said in its weekly report. "Public health officials will be monitoring this closely."
Multnomah County remains the only county in Oregon with more than 1,000 people having tested positive for the virus though on Wednesday, Marion county's case load stood at 999.
The state's Hispanic population continues to be disproportionally impacted with Wednesday's report showing a rate of 33% among Hispanics despite being 13% of the state's population. In comparison, white residents accounted for 49% of the state's caseload while making up more than 85% of the total population.
And while people over the age of 60 account for the majority of deaths in Oregon, the majority of cases are represented by those between the ages of 30 and 59 with a combined 67% of the state's cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.