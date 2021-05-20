Oregon revenue forecast: State coffers and 'kicker' surge

Senior economist Josh Lehner said what has helped prop up the economy in Oregon and other states is the massive federal spending during the pandemic, including payments to individuals and businesses. Biden’s plan gave $1,400 payments to an estimated 95% of Oregonians.

“It has been unprecedented outside of wartime,” Lehner said. “It has allowed households and firms to keep their heads above water. It does not mean that some people haven’t fallen through the cracks — they have — and some businesses have closed.”

McMullen said economists have not seen the steep downturn triggered by the onset of the pandemic — Oregon’s unemployment rate went from a modern-low 3.5% in March 2020 to a modern-high 13.2% the following month — and the equally speedy recovery. The April 2021 rate was 6%; it has hovered around that mark for a few months.

McMullen said he still projects it will be the fourth quarter of 2022 before Oregon returns to its pre-pandemic employment levels, still shorter than the seven years following downturns in 1980 and 2007.

“Obviously, a lot of things can happen in two years,” he said. “But right now we are on a pretty strong footing. The consensus (of economists) ranges from good to great.”