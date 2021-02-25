Oregon Republicans walk out to protest governor's emergency order

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“When I issued my first state of emergency declaration last March, there were 14 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon,” Brown said. “Today, we have now seen more than 150,000 cases across the state, and, sadly, 2,194 deaths."

The walkout caught senators who arrived at the Capitol by surprise, with 18 Democrats gathering on the Senate floor, an activity that some lawmakers have worried could expose them to infection. All lawmakers were wearing face coverings on Thursday.

Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, the Legislature's longest-serving member, came to the podium after the roll call showed no Republicans had come to the floor.

"I did not know they would do this," Courtney told the senators. "Yes, there are hard feelings here and there, but nothing of this magnitude."

Courtney called the Republican action "gameplaying" and said he wouldn't take part, opting instead to adjourn until next Wednesday.

"They need to be here and do what they need to do to show their opposition on the floor and allow us to move forward," Courtney said.

The Republicans' move meant five bills that could have been moved into position for votes next week are now delayed. The 18 Democrats could not move ahead without some GOP help.