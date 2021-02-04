Oregon representative votes against removing controversial politician from assignments

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, led the argument that Greene should be removed from her assignments, saying her incendiary comments had helped drive the mobs at the Capitol.

"I never want to see that again," he said.

Defending herself on the House floor, Greene, wore a "Free Speech" face mask. She said she no longer believed that the 9/11 attacks or the school shootings were hoaxes. Greene agreed with GOP House colleagues that it was unfair for her to be punished for statements she made prior to her election.

“During my campaign, I never said any of these things,” she said. “Not since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.” Greene claimed that her positions had been misrepresented by the media, which she equated with QAnon.

"I'm a very regular American, just like the people I represent in my district and most of the people across the country," she said. Greene said she had been apolitical until Trump ran for President in 2016.

"He was someone I could relate to, I enjoyed his plain talk — not the offensive things — but just the way he talked normally."