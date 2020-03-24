Oregon reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases

The state of Oregon reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 18 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday, but figures were unchanged for Linn and Benton counties.

The Beaver State now has 209 cases and eight deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deaths reported on Tuesday include: a 78-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions; a 63-year-old Multnomah County man who was not hospitalized; and a 90-year old woman from Washington County who had underlying medical conditions.

Linn County remained at 20 cases of COVID-19 with one death. The death and the bulk of Linn County’s cases are associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

According to the veterans’ home Facebook page, 15 of its residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One staff member of the facility also was confirmed to have the illness.

Three other medical professionals also have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Linn County.

Benton County has four cases, two of whom contracted the illness in Washington and have remained in the Evergreen State for treatment.