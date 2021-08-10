Oregon reports more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases as numbers climb

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,329 new and presumptive instances of the illness on Tuesday, as well as nine new deaths.

The tally includes cases from the weekend in some counties, according to the agency.

The OHA recorded more than 3,000 cases from the weekend in its daily update from Monday.

The mid-Willamette Valley had nearly 100 cases in Tuesday's update.

Linn County reported 81 cases while Benton County logged 17. Linn County has recorded 82 COVID-19 deaths and 6,720 cases of the illness during the pandemic.

The total number of reported cases in Benton County is up to 3,657, with 22 deaths.

The state has had 232,436 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.

Here is a look at more news from the OHA and federal reports:

Deaths: The OHA recorded nine new COVID-19 associated deaths with four of those deaths occurring in Marion County. The total number of deaths in the state during the pandemic is 2,912.