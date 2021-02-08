Oregon reports lowest daily COVID-19 case total since Oct. 19

Benton and Linn counties each had five new cases of COVID-19 and there was one new death in the state attributed to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
A total of 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oregon, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 147,419 during the pandemic. Oregon’s death toll is now 2,024.
Monday’s case count is Oregon’s lowest since 266 were reported on Oct. 19.
The death reported Monday was a 67-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Thursday at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions was being confirmed.
Linn County has now had 3,424 cases and 51 deaths and Benton County 2,048 cases and 14 deaths.
Outside of Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 18,255 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,515 doses were administered Sunday and 7,740 were administered on previous days.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 572,400 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported early Monday across Oregon was 221, nine fewer than Sunday. There were 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds Monday, two more than Sunday.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 1,455 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 91,762 new cases of the disease in the United States. The country now has cumulative totals of 462,037 deaths and 26,852,809 cases.
New vaccination tool
The Oregon Health Authority piloted and launched a new “Get Vaccinated Oregon” tool Monday as part of a multi-pronged effort to provide older adults information about COVID-19 vaccinations.
Approximately 168,000 adults age 80 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, though nearly 33,000 people age 80 or above have already been vaccinated.
With the new tool, older adults in Oregon have four primary ways to get linked to local vaccine information:
1. Get Vaccinated Oregon is an eligibility and notification tool developed by Google in partnership with the state of Oregon. It can be found at Oregon’s oregon.gov website, or at getvaccinated.oregon.gov. The tool allows users to answer basic questions to learn if they are eligible and get linked to information about vaccinations in their counties. Users can sign up for alerts to get notified about vaccination events or find out when they may become eligible.
2. Vaccine information chat bot on the oregon.gov website allows anyone to find out if they’re eligible for a vaccine in Oregon or get answers to other questions about vaccines. The vaccine information chat bot also enables vaccine-eligible users who live in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah or Washington County to schedule vaccine appointments through local health care providers. OHA developed and offered this scheduling feature in direct response to requests from health care providers in the region. The vaccine information chat bot tool is an orange box that appears whenever a user accesses the covidvaccine.oregon.gov website.
3. 211: Older Oregonians can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates about vaccination clinics (this option is available in English and Spanish only). Seniors can also email ORCOVID@211info.org. If you can’t get your COVID-19 vaccine question answered on the website, by text, or by email, you can call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, which is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including holidays. Wait times may be long due to high call volumes. As Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday, the Oregon National Guard will help answer phone calls.
4. Licensed senior facilities: Residents and staff at most licensed facilities for older adults and people with disabilities are receiving on-site vaccinations through pharmacies enrolled in federal vaccination programs. Residents (or family members) can ask their facility operator when their residence is scheduled for a vaccination clinic.