Oregon reports low caseload on Sunday due to processing error

Oregon reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the illness on Sunday. Those figures, however, were artificially low due to a server error that resulted in a large number of laboratory results not being processed on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The agency’s Monday report is expected to have higher than normal numbers due to the backlog.
Benton County added three cases in Sunday’s incomplete tally, while Linn County added one.
Oregon has had 2,155 COVID-19 deaths and 152,818 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Linn County has had 55 COVID-19 deaths and 3,534 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.
Benton County has had 16 deaths due to the disease and 2,252 cases since March.
Vaccination progress continues in Oregon, with the state recording 21,202 new doses to the state’s immunization registry on Sunday, according to the OHA.
So far, 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon.
As of Sunday, nearly 925,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across the state.
There have been other glimpses of good news of late in the state’s daily coronavirus update.
Counting Sunday’s incomplete tally, the state has had a new caseload of under 500 for eight of the last nine days. (The outlier was Saturday, when 536 cases were reported.)
Oregon also hasn’t had a daily caseload above 1,000 since Jan. 15.
Hospitalizations remain very low compared to December and early January. For example, about two months ago, on Dec. 20, the OHA announced that there were 530 patients hospitalized throughout Oregon with COVID-19 and 121 were in intensive care units.
On Sunday, 166 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, and of those, 44 were ICUs.
The death reported on Sunday by the OHA was an 84-year-old Clackamas County man who had underlying conditions.
Other Oregon counties with cases reported on Sunday were: Clackamas (4); Columbia (9); Coos (9); Curry (3); Deschutes (11); Douglas (21); Jackson (2); Jefferson (3); Josephine (1); Klamath (1); Lake (1); Lane (13); Lincoln (1); Marion 11): Multnomah (8); Polk (4); Umatilla (1); Washington (3); and Yamhill (1).
Multnomah County has Oregon’s most COVID-19 deaths, with 514. That’s followed by Marion County with 280, Washington County with 209, Clackamas County with 170, Lane County with 121 and Jackson County with 108.
The United States had 496,112 COVID-19 deaths and 27.9 million cases of the illness as of Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
