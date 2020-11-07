Oregon reports highest single-day case count, 13 coronavirus deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases on Saturday — the most reported in a single day from the state since the start of the pandemic.

The cases bring the state total to 49,587, according to the OHA. Twenty were found in the mid-valley, with Benton County reporting 8 cases and Linn reporting 12. Benton now had 510 cases and six deaths, while Linn has 980 cases and 17 deaths. The previous single day record for new cases was 805 in Thursday's report. Friday's report included 770 cases, which ranked second.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (5), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.