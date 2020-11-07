Oregon reports highest single-day case count, 13 coronavirus deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases on Saturday — the most reported in a single day from the state since the start of the pandemic.
The cases bring the state total to 49,587, according to the OHA. Twenty were found in the mid-valley, with Benton County reporting 8 cases and Linn reporting 12. Benton now had 510 cases and six deaths, while Linn has 980 cases and 17 deaths. The previous single day record for new cases was 805 in Thursday's report. Friday's report included 770 cases, which ranked second.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (5), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.
Oregon continues to add new cases at a much higher rate than its death rate, which currently is at 1.47%, down from nearly 4% in May.
Thirteen more Oregonians have also died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 729. The state record for deaths in a single day is 16 on July 28.
Those who passed were a 79-year-old Lane County man at his residence; a 64-year-old Multnomah County man at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital; a 58-year-old Washington County woman at Tuality Community Hospital; an 82-year-old Washington County man at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center; an 84-year-old Marion County woman at her residence; a 94-year-old Clackamas County woman at her residence; a 91-year-old Washington County woman at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center; an 83-year-old Washington County woman at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 86-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center; as well as an 84-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, all from Multnomah County, at their residences.
For more information by the state about the pandemic, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
