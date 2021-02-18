Oregon reports first infant death attributed to COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that the state has recorded its first infant death attributed to COVID-19.

An Umatilla infant was diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 17 and passed away on the same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He reportedly had underlying conditions and his exact age was not released.

"We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”

State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said the death of a child due to COVID-19 is rare as children are less likely to develop severe symptoms of the virus.

According to the CDC, about 1.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been reported in children and the majority of children who developed severe symptoms had underlying conditions.

However, Sidelinger noted that the possibility of children developing serious symptoms and complications remained a real possibility.