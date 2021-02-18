Oregon reports first infant death attributed to COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that the state has recorded its first infant death attributed to COVID-19.
An Umatilla infant was diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 17 and passed away on the same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He reportedly had underlying conditions and his exact age was not released.
"We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”
State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said the death of a child due to COVID-19 is rare as children are less likely to develop severe symptoms of the virus.
According to the CDC, about 1.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been reported in children and the majority of children who developed severe symptoms had underlying conditions.
However, Sidelinger noted that the possibility of children developing serious symptoms and complications remained a real possibility.
"We continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present," he said.
Symptoms in children include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, being unable to wake up or stay awake when they are not tired and a bluish tiny to lips and face.
OHA reported five other deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday and 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the state's cumulative total to 151,713.
Locally, Benton County reported 17 cases and Linn County reported five.
Hospitalizations across the state decreased by 21 patients.
OHA reported that to date, 922,300 doses have the vaccine have been delivered across the state with 729,823 doses administered. Daily vaccine totals, OHA noted, may fluctuate in the coming days as severe weather across the country delays vaccine shipments and prevents some vaccination clinics from operating.