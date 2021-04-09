Oregon reports 560 new cases

Oregon’s load of new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases has gone past 500 for the third time in four days.

Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority noted 560 new cases and one death, a 62-year-old Clatsop County man who had underlying medical conditions. The case load has not been above 500 for this long a period since mid-February.

Oregon now has a cumulative total of 169,338 cases and 2,440 deaths.

Linn County reported 17 new cases and now has 3,982 and 61 deaths. Benton County experienced three new cases and has 2,635 overall and 18 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).