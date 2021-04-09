Oregon reports 560 new cases

Oregon’s load of new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases has gone past 500 for the third time in four days.
Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority noted 560 new cases and one death, a 62-year-old Clatsop County man who had underlying medical conditions. The case load has not been above 500 for this long a period since mid-February.
Oregon now has a cumulative total of 169,338 cases and 2,440 deaths.
Linn County reported 17 new cases and now has 3,982 and 61 deaths. Benton County experienced three new cases and has 2,635 overall and 18 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
In other items of note from Friday’s OHA report:
Vaccinations: Oregon has added 53,121 new doses to the state registry. As of Friday, 859,912 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have had at least one dose. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Benton County has administered 37,816 vaccine doses, or 4,008 per 10,000 residents. Linn has injected 34,738 doses, or 2,745 per 10,000.
Hospitalizations: A total of 158 individuals are in hospitals with the virus, down 10 from Thursday’s report. Of those, 39 are in intensive care, up one from the Thursday release.
National numbers: The U.S. added 75,956 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 30,814,955, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American death toll is 557,093, including 940 new fatalities announced Friday.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.