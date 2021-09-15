Oregon reports 46 new COVID-19 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases for the state to 305,560.

The OHA also announced 46 new deaths, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in Oregon to 3,536.

Linn County recorded 109 new instances of the virus. The running number of COVID-19 cases in the county was 10,015 and the number of deaths as of Wednesday was 86.

Benton County reported 19 new cases, bringing the total for the county to date to 4,476. The total number of deaths in the county is 24.

Here is a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports.

Hospitalizations:

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state was 1,067 on Wednesday. This is 15 fewer than Tuesday. There are 249 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than the last log.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds in the state, making for an 8% availability. There are 325 available adult non-ICU beds which is also an 8% availability.

Vaccinations: