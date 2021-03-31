Oregon reports 441 new cases, 32 in mid-valley

Oregon recorded 441 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 32 in the mid-valley, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday.

The latest numbers bring the state’s cumulative total to 165,012.

OHA also reported two new COVID-related fatalities, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,383. One was a 63-year-old Washington County woman who died on Tuesday and the other was an 84-year-old Douglas County woman who died Monday. Both reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

Health officials in Oregon do not release the names of individuals who die with COVID-19, citing concerns about patient privacy.

Benton County reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, raising its total to 2,582 with 18 deaths since the pandemic began. Linn County reported 18 new cases, raising its cumulative total to 3,828 with 60 fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

The United States has now recorded more than 30.2 million infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday. The CDC also reported 807 new fatalities, raising the nation’s death toll to 548,162.

In other COVID-related news on Wednesday:

Vaccinations