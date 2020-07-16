Oregon reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record

OHA tallied 2,043 new cases during the week of July 6-12, a 7% increase over the week before, according to OHA. More than 32,000 people were tested for COVID-19 during that span with 6.2% testing positive, up from 5% the prior week. Not all positive results count as new cases, however; some are from specimens collected from people who were already presumed to have the disease.

To date, Benton County has had 122 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease, while Linn County has had 190 cases and 10 deaths.

One death has been confirmed in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak that reportedly sickened eight people, including at least one staff member, at Regent Court Senior Living in Corvallis. The outbreak had previously been listed as resolved, with no fatalities, in a report issued last week by the Oregon Health Authority.

"The death was a resident who was on hospice care at the time of testing positive yet remained asymptomatic," said Amira Fahoum, a spokesperson for Regent Court's parent company, Compass Senior Living.

"At this time the community has been cleared to continue operations as they were prior to the positive cases, and we are fortunate that all remaining positive cases have recovered."

Nationally, 67,404 new cases were reported on Thursday, raising the U.S. total to 3,483,832, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national death toll now stands at 136,938, with 947 fatalities reported Thursday.

