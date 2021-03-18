Oregon reports 393 COVID-19 cases; Linn man one of four deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 160,622.

OHA also reported four new deaths from the disease, including a 54-year-old Linn County man who tested positive for the virus on Dec. 21 and died on March 15 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions, according to OHA.

Linn County's new cases on Thursday totaled 10, bringing its cumulative total to 3,696 with 59 deaths. Benton County reported 19 new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 2,470 with 18 deaths.

In total, Oregon has recorded 2,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Nationally, the number of deaths attributed to the virus is 535,217 and cases totaled 29,431,658, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday, the CDC reported 116 million vaccinations administered nationwide. OHA reports a cumulative total of 1,412,232 doses of the vaccine administered in Oregon and 1,797,545 have been delivered across the state.

