Oregon reports 239 new COVID cases; Linn County death confirmed

Oregon recorded 239 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including five in Benton County and six in Linn, raising the state’s cumulative total to 160,259, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday.
OHA also announced three new fatalities, none in the mid-valley, to bring Oregon’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,349.
In addition, the agency released details on the 22 deaths announced on Tuesday, including confirmation that one of those fatalities was a Linn County resident. The 40-year-old man died March 10 at his residence. It was not yet known whether he had any underlying health conditions.
OHA does not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, citing concerns about patient privacy.
None of the other fatalities reported Tuesday and Wednesday were mid-valley residents.
Benton County has recorded a cumulative total of 2,455 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County has had 3,686 cases and 58 deaths.
Vaccinations
The state added 15,289 doses to its vaccination registry, including 7,849 shots given on Tuesday. Oregon has now administered more than 1.3 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of nearly 1.8 million received. A total of 501,434 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated against the disease.
In Benton County, 23,099 residents, or 24.5% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 13,756 residents are fully vaccinated. Some 22,451 Linn County residents, or 17.7% of the population, have received at least one dose, and 12,915 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 11 fewer than the day before, according to OHA. Some 29 of those patients were in intensive care, up four from Tuesday.
Mid-valley outbreaks
A pair of COVID-19 outbreaks among residents, staff, members of their households or other close contacts continued at two mid-valley congregate care facilities, OHA noted in a weekly report released on Wednesday.
A cluster at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany held steady last week at 13 cases, while an outbreak at The Oaks at Lebanon grew by two cases to 12.
Since the start of the pandemic, 13,588 COVID-19 cases and 1,265 deaths, more than half the state total, have been associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon.
The only ongoing workplace outbreak in the mid-valley, at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, grew by three cases last week to 16, OHA reported. Workplace outbreaks can include cases among employees, members of their households and other close contacts.
An earlier case cluster associated with the same facility grew to 47 people before being declared resolved in January.
Workplace outbreaks in Oregon have resulted in 19,160 cases and 98 deaths, according to OHA. The agency does not identify businesses connected with COVID-19 fatalities by name, citing patient privacy concerns.
One new mid-valley school outbreak was reported by OHA. One student and two staff members or volunteers at Santiam Elementary School in Mill City have tested positive for the virus, the agency announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a previously reported outbreak at Sweet Home Junior High was declared resolved.
