Oregon reports 215 new cases of COVID-19; 13 in mid-valley

Oregon recorded 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two in Benton County and 11 in Linn, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday. No new deaths were reported.

The latest numbers raised Oregon’s total to 30,060 cases of the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, OHA reported. The state’s death toll stands at 521.

Benton County has had 245 cases and six deaths from the disease, while Linn has had 438 cases and 13 deaths.

The reported number of new cases in the state may have been lagging behind actual numbers recently because of disruptions in testing. The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory resumed normal operations Wednesday after a three-day closure caused by ventilation problems and resulting poor indoor air quality, OHA noted.

Nationally, the United States has surpassed 6.6 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 196,277 deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday. There have been 269,769 new cases in the last seven days, according to the CDC.