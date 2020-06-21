Oregon reports 190 new cases of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one additional death due to the illness. The state’s death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic is now at 190.

According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, the state has 6,937 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.

One of the new cases reported on Sunday was in Linn County. Oregon’s daily coronavirus update also had a data adjustment involving the mid-Willamette Valley. One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County.

Linn County now has 129 cases and nine deaths, while Benton County has 67 cases and five deaths.

Oregon’s latest death was a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive June 6 and died on June 20 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

State figures also show 195,674 negative tests for the coronavirus.

Linn County has 6,090 negative tests and Benton County has 5,629 negative tests.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday afternoon, the United States had 2.25 million cases of COVID-19 and 119,615 deaths due to the illness.

