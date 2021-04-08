 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon reports 168 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
0 comments
breaking

Oregon reports 168 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine2

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now in being used at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Public health officials have identified 168 “vaccine breakthrough” cases in which people vaccinated against COVID-19 have later tested positive for the virus, including three fatal cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday.

OHA called the finding a useful reminder that no vaccine works 100% of the time, although the agency reiterated that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines being distributed in the state “are all highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death.”

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases are instances in which an individual tests positive for the disease at least 14 days after receiving the final dose in a vaccination series. OHA noted that the 168 breakthrough cases identified so far represent a small fraction of the more than 800,000 Oregonians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

43,000 Children in the U.S. Have Lost a Parent to COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable sorrow in the United States, leaving holes in families nationwide. . Children under the age of 17 make up a large portion of that grieving population. A study published in ‘JAMA Pediatrics’ on April 5 estimates that more than 43,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 so far. . Black Americans, although they represent only 13.4 percent of the U.S. population, were found to represent 20 percent of the children in the study. The Census Bureau calculated that over 62 percent of children in the Black community live in a single-parent household. This puts them at a higher risk of being entirely orphaned if their sole parental caregiver is taken by COVID-19. . Additionally, Pew Research Center estimates that eight percent of Black children are being raised by a grandparent. Because elderly people are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection, these grandparent-dependent children are at an increased risk of being orphaned. . We know that the burden of mortality is not shared equally and that there are strong racial and ethnic disparities … So it’s not surprising that we found that orphanhood is disproportionately experienced by children of color, Rachel Kidman, lead author, via ‘Time’

Also Thursday, OHA reported 678 new confirmed or presumptive cases, including 22 in the mid-valley, to bring the state’s cumulative total to 168,795. Oregon added five more COVID-related fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 2,439 since the start of the pandemic.

The agency did not immediately release details about the state’s latest fatalities, although data on the OHA website suggested that none were mid-valley residents.

Benton County has now recorded 2,632 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths associated with the disease. Linn County has a cumulative total of 3,965 cases and 61 deaths, according to OHA data.

The United States has experienced more than 30.7 million infections and a total of 556,106 deaths associated with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

Across Oregon, 168 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, down three from the day before, OHA reported. The number in intensive care fell by four, to 38.

More than 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Oregon, OHA reported. More than 1.3 million Oregonians have received at least one shot, and 824,299 are fully vaccinated.

Approximately 175 million vaccinations have been given nationally, according to the CDC.

Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News