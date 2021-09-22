Oregon rent hikes capped at 'relatively tame' 9.9% in 2022

Landlords across Oregon may jack up rents as much as 9.9% in 2022, state officials say.

The Department of Administrative Services approved the statewide maximum increase, which takes effect next calendar year, under an emergency rent control law enacted by lawmakers three years ago.

Since then, the max rent hike had been 10.3% in 2019, 9.9% in 2020, and 9.2% in 2021. The law doesn't apply to new construction — or any rental built within the last 15 years.

That might seem like a steep increase to some, but the rise is actually "relatively tame," according to state economist Josh Lehner, considering roller coaster inflationary trends.

"I know some of you may be scratching your heads given inflation is currently running hot," said Lehner.

Citing data released by the Consumer Price Index this month, Lehner says inflation in non-auto and hospitality sectors is running at about a 4% clip, roughly double the 2% target sought by the Federal Reserve.

But the rent increase formula uses a 12-month average that includes low-inflation months from the depths of the COVID-19 outbreak.

