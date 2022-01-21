Oregon records highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Oregon recorded its highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,947 cases in the state, bringing the cumulative number to 570,892.

“There is some light at the end of this very dark tunnel. The recent modeling suggests that cases could peak within the next week or so with hospitalizations – a lagging indicator – peaking in the following weeks,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist, said in a media briefing Friday.

The previous record was set on Jan. 6 when OHA recorded 10,428 cases in one day.

OHA also logged 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s death toll is now 5,936.

In a news release from OHA, Sidelinger said cases and hospitalizations are still surging, but wearing masks and limiting gatherings is making a difference.

According to OHA, the projected peak for hospitalizations is 1,500 in early February.

Locally, Linn County, which surpassed 20,000 cases just the day before, recorded 480 new instances of the virus on Friday. This brings the total in the county to 20,528. No new deaths were reported.

Benton County logged 181 new cases. This makes the cumulative number in that county 11,286. There were no new deaths recorded.

Hospitalizations: There are 1,091 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 38 more than the previous report. There are also 144 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, two more than the last released data.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Forty-six unoccupied adult ICU beds makes for 7% availability statewide. There are also 281 available adult non-ICU beds, also a 7% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 2% of its adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 18,631 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. The seven-day running average is 14,408.

According to Friday’s report, around 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and about 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 765,504 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 69.4 million.

The CDC also logged 2,621 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 858,909.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.