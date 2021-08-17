Oregon records highest number of COVID-19 cases for single day

Oregon has set a state record for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, as well as a new record for hospitalizations due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,941 new and presumptive COVID cases on Tuesday along with 15 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 245,758. OHA stated that the 2,941 cases includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.
Tuesday’s record breaks the previous high of 2,387 cases reported on Aug. 12. The increasing caseload comes in the wake of Oregon’s congressional delegation urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state handle the latest surge by providing additional medical personnel.
The Mid-Willamette Valley had almost 140 cases in the OHA’s daily update.
Linn County reported a record high 110 cases for the day. This breaks the previous record of 85 reported cases on Aug. 14. The total number of COVID cases in Linn County is 7,147.
Benton County recorded 29 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,795.
Here is a look at more news from the OHA and federal reports:
Deaths:
Oregon's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,964. There were no new local deaths recorded. Throughout the pandemic, Linn County has reported 82 deaths and Benton County has had 22.
Hospitalizations:
OHA reported 838 hospitalizations. This is an increase of 86 from the last update on Monday, which was the previous record. There are also more than 200 patients in intensive care units.
Vaccinations:
As of Tuesday, there were 6,439 new doses of vaccinations added to the state immunization registry. OHA states that the seven-day running average is 5,589 doses per day. More than 2.5 million people in Oregon have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.3 million people in the state have completed the vaccination series.
National numbers:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 113,993 new cases in the United States on Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 36.9 million. The CDC logged 535 new deaths, totaling 620,493 for the United States.
