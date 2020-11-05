Oregon records daily case mark with 805

Oregon set yet another daily record on Wednesday with 805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, prompting pleas from the governor and public health officials for Oregonians to avoid social gatherings and take other steps to stem the recent surge in infections.

The latest case count, reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority, smashed the previous daily high of 600 set Oct. 29 and brought the state’s total to 47,839 cases since the pandemic began. Five new COVID-related fatalities were announced on Thursday as well, bringing the statewide death toll from the disease to 710.

Those numbers come on the heels of the state’s second-highest weekly case count ever, with 3,542 infections recorded in the seven-day span that ended Sunday. The state’s positivity rate — the proportion of tests coming back positive — is also on the rise and now stands at 8.5%, according to State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger.

“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small part by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday in a news release.

Brown added she would take further action to slow the spread of the virus but did not offer specifics.