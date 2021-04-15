Oregon records 733 new COVID-19 cases, Linn County death

The Oregon Health Authority reported 733 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as six new deaths, including an 82-year-old Linn County man.

The man, whose identity was not released, tested positive for the virus on March 24 and died April 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. OHA reports that he had underlying conditions.

The latest fatalities bring the state's total to 2,455 since reporting on the pandemic began. Oregon's total reported cases have now reached 172,931.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 31,231,869 cases and notes that the virus has killed 561,356.

Locally, Linn County added 23 new cases under Thursday's report from OHA, bringing its total to 4,085 cases and 63 deaths. Benton County saw 18 new cases reported Thursday, bringing its cumulative total to 2,716 cases and 18 deaths.

As of Thursday, Oregon has now administered a total of 1,242,066 doses of Pfizer, 1,069,417 doses of Moderna and 87,339 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 945,453 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,492,658 who have had at least one dose.