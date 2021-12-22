Oregon receives FEMA grant for Santiam wildfire cleanup

Oregon is poised to receive nearly $45 million from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to help repair power lines and clear debris that’s left over from the 2020 Labor Day fires.

The announcement came from Oregon’s two U.S. Senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, in a news release this week.

“Damaged power lines and widespread debris continues to stall the recovery of Santiam Canyon from the devastating Labor Day wildfires,” Merkley said in a statement. “I am pleased that federal funding will help address these concerns for Oregon families and move the region one step closer towards full recovery. I will continue to advocate for federal resources that boost our wildfire resiliency and help prevent future disasters from taking place.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive $44.68 million for commercial property debris removal. The agency has already spent millions clearing fallen trees and cleaning other debris, particularly along state highways. Initial estimates by ODOT peg the total cost of cleanup at $622 million.

The wildfires damaged more than 1,500 commercial properties in Detroit, Gates, Lyons, Mehama and Mill City. These structures include commercial mobile home parks, rental properties, recreational vehicle parks and other local businesses.

Consumers Power Inc., which service the Santiam Canyon, will receive the other $4.68 million from FEMA for repairs to power lines damaged in the fires. This includes replacing wooden poles with fiberglass, replacing damaged transformers and “undergrounding” power lines where applicable. Undergrounding means putting the live wires below ground rather than hanging from poles above ground.

Damaged wires hanging from poles can increase the risk of a fires spread, or even lead to new fires. The news of this extra federal money comes after a class-action lawsuit was filed against PacifiCorp, the utility company that owns Pacific Power, by tenants of more than 2,500 properties damaged by the fires.

The lawsuit alleges that the utility company’s lines started several of the fires that damaged properties in September 2020 and that the company was negligent in its duty to prevent further property damage.

An investigation, paid for by the parties suing the company, alleged earlier this year that the company failed to maintain vegetation around their power lines and failed to act fast to the extreme weather conditions that exacerbated the fires’ spread.

PacifiCorp denies wrongdoing and attributed hazardous weather conditions for why the fires spread so quickly. Winds were clocked at 106 mph during the worst of the storms that contributed to the conflagration, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10, 2020.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.